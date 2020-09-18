Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder has cited the University of Colorado’s director of football operations for violating a public health order. The city claims that he took the team on a hike on Mt. Sanitas on Thursday.
Bryan McGinnis was issued a summons for failure to obtain a large group permit and violation of a public health order.
The issue is, many participants on the hike were not wearing masks or social distancing when passing others on the trail.
There were 108 people in the group. A group that large requires a permit from the city.
Additional Information from the City of Boulder:
- Always bring a face covering when you leave home. Face coverings are required on city trails and trailheads and other public spaces in Boulder County when people cannot maintain six feet of distance. Requirements are pursuant to Boulder County Public Health Order. For more information, including special conditions related to age, health, & people in the same households visit: bit.ly/face-coverings-order
- Always stay at least 6 feet from others you don’t live with or haven’t agreed to have close contact with.
- Do not gather in groups larger than 10 on city open space lands.
- Protect first responders. Know your limits and don’t take unnecessary risks.
- Remember: Leave No Trace! Pick up trash and dog waste. Stay on trail and walk through mud. Step off if you need to maintain distance but quickly step back on trail.