COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Rapids is planning to return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park- with fans! The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced the approval of the Rapids’ plan on Friday.
The plan includes hosting fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park during phase 2 of the Major League Soccer schedule. That schedule has yet to be released to the public.
Ticketed fans will be limited to 1,165 people or about 6% of the stadium capacity. Fans will be split up into groups of no more than 175 people and they must use the designated entrances and exits, restrooms and concessions assigned to their group.
Masks will also be required by everyone in attendance.