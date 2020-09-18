Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are making more progress on the Cameron Peak Fire. The wildfire burning in Larimer County is 15% contained as of Friday.
Crews from the fireline posted pictures on Facebook showing just what it takes to dig those lines by hand and with dozers.
Any line they have to construct must be monitored for several days to make sure the fire doesn’t jump the line.
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 102,000 acres, making it the fourth largest in Colorado history.