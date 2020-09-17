Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.

CHSAA Announces Details For Fall, Spring Football SeasonsThe Colorado High School Activities Association has announced details for the newly-approved fall high school football season, and for the spring football season coming in 2021. The administration gave districts the choice of which season to compete in in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Spencer: 'Hard To Pick The Broncos Right Now, Given Their Rash Of Injuries'CBS4's Michael Spencer looks at the Denver Broncos' tough Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Denver Nuggets Fans Miss The Playoffs Excitement At The Pepsi CenterUsually playoff basketball means the Pepsi Center is a buzz with excitement, but not this year. The home team is playing in a bubble all the way down in Florida to keep teams safe from COVID-19.

'Failure Is Growth': Jerry Jeudy Sums Up His Two Drops For Broncos In Week 1Jerry Jeudy took his eyes off the ball and turned upfield, dropping a wide-open pass that squelched Denver’s opening second-half drive against Tennessee.