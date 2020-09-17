Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has come up with a new way to give peace of mind during the pandemic to people considering flying out of DIA soon but who are worried about how safe it is. They have created a free app called VeriFLY.
Passengers who download the VeriFLY app can reserve a spot in the TSA security line, and that reservation will give them access to a separate screening lane and a limited-capacity underground train car. Travelers who take advantage of the options the app provides have to complete a health and temperature screening on the day they travel.
The goal is to help with congestion and ensure social distancing measures.
VeriFLY is available now in the Apple Store and will be soon on Google Play.