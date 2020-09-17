(CBS4) – A man and a woman are wanted in connection with several different bank robberies in the Denver metro area over the past three weeks and authorities say the man, Paul Hernandez, is well known to law enforcement. He is a federal ex-convict who served time for bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. More recently, he was arrested and is facing charges for robbing banks under the “Powder Puff Bandit” moniker. The woman’s name is Mary Bannigan.

The two people are suspected in the following robberies:

– Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. TCF Bank 2084 South Broadway in Denver

– Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank 7206 Federal Boulevard in Westminster

– Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Denver

– Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Arvada

– Sept. 15 at 2:46 p.m. Key Bank 7372 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton

Hernandez, 33, showed a gun during one of the robberies, according to authorities. He was wearing a face mask inside the banks in the surveillance images authorities released on Wednesday. So was Bannigan, 27, in one of the surveillance photos that was released.

Authorities sent out a Crime Stoppers alert in hopes that the public can help them find both suspects. Hernandez has extensive tattoos on his face and his shaved head. He is Hispanic and is approximately 5-foot-7. Bannigan is also Hispanic and was described as being 5-foot-2 with long dark hair she sometimes colors blond. She wears glasses.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

The “Bleach Blonde Bandit (Hernandez) was convicted of a few bank robberies in the Denver metro area in 2016 and 2017 and served time. Then in February of 2020 Hernandez was arrested in an Arapahoe County case where he was suspected of being the “Powder Buff Bandit.” He got that nickname because he allegedly covered his tattoos with makeup during three different January 2020 bank robberies. In June he was released from custody on bond in the case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing a week ago.