ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Anyone wanting to see fall colors at Maroon Bells this year will need to make a shuttle or parking reservation. More slots are available during the middle of the week as opposed to weekends.
Visitors will be required to access the area by car or shuttle to due coronavirus restrictions. Visitors will be able to make reservations online through the Aspen Chamber of Commerce.
The cost is $10 per car or $16 for a seat on the shuttle. The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking your own vehicle at Maroon Bells is allowed before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m.