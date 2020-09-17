Comments
A juvenile girl and a man were in the vehicle that was fired on Vasquez Boulevard near
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A double shooting in Commerce City appears to be a possible case of road rage. It happened early Thursday morning when a person or people from one car fired shots at another car.
Interstate 270. They were taken to the hospital and it’s not clear how badly they were hurt.
I-270 was shut down for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation.
No suspect description has been released by authorities so far.