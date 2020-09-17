Michael Spencer: 'It's Hard To Pick The Broncos Right Now, Given Their Rash Of Injuries'CBS4's Michael Spencer looks at the Denver Broncos' tough Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

CBS Sports Becomes New Home Of International Swimming League Beginning October 16The ISL, in its second year of competition, is coming to the CBS family of platforms beginning in mid-October.

Denver Nuggets Fans Miss The Playoffs Excitement At The Pepsi CenterUsually playoff basketball means the Pepsi Center is a buzz with excitement, but not this year. The home team is playing in a bubble all the way down in Florida to keep teams safe from COVID-19.

Despite Opportunity For Fall Football, Denver Public Schools Prefers Spring SeasonWith CHSAA’s final approval, districts and communities could choose to allow certain sports to participate in the fall or spring season, and the state’s largest district has already said it prefers waiting until the spring.

High School Football May Still Be Played This Fall In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state will conditionally approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request to make certain outdoor sports available this fall.