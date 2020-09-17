PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – David Lesh, the man who posted a photo that shows him walking on a log in the middle of Hanging Lake, is now charged with multiple federal counts. Due to its sensitive nature, the United State Forest Service prohibits swimming or any bodily contact with the lake in Glenwood Canyon.
The caption on the photo read: “[David Lesh] testing out our new board shorts (coming soon) on the world’s most sacred log 🤣”
Lesh owns the clothing store Virtika.
Lesh is also accused of illegal snowmobiling on Independence Pass and in a terrain park at Keystone Resort — while it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“On the same day that David Lesh officially settled one case involving illegal snowmobiling on Independence Pass, he was cited for allegedly illegally swimming in Hanging Lake and snowmobiling in a Keystone ski area terrain park,” the Aspen Times reported.
Lesh reportedly posted a photo of himself launching a snowmobile off a jump at Keystone on April 24.
On July 3, 2019, Lesh was caught riding a snowmobile on off-limits terrain on Independence Pass, according to the Vail Daily.
Lesh has now been charged with:
- Entering an area closed for the protection of threatened, endangered, rare, unique or vanishing plants, animals or fish when entering the Hanging Lake National Natural Landmark Area
- Entering an area closed for the protection of special biological communities
- Entering an area closed for the protection of property
- Entering an area closed for the protection of historical, archeological, geological or paleontological interest
- Entering a prohibited body of water
Each charge holds a potential penalty of up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.
The U.S Attorney’s Office indicated it would not seek imprisonment, the Times reported, but if he is convicted of multiple infractions, Lesh could be banned from entering a national forest.
He is due in court in Grand Junction on Sept. 21.
