AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A veteran who is helping test a coronavirus vaccine at UCHealth in Aurora received his second dose on Thursday. Michael Rouse, 65, of Central Park is one of nearly 1,000 patients undergoing testing on the vaccine.
Rouse said it’s his civic duty, especially because the African American community has suffered so much loss from the coronavirus.
UCHealth is one of 89 research sites across America in phas three study trials of the Moderna vaccine. There are dozens of companies studying different vaccines worldwide.