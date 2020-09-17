(CBS4/CNN) — Netflix has released the trailer for its documentary about the Chris Watts murder case. Watts admitted killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Frederick in 2018. “American Murder: The Family Next Door” premieres on Netflix on Sept. 30.

“As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage,” the Netflix summary states.

Watts initially denied involvement in the disappearance of his wife and children, and expressed concern about their well-being to a local news station.

Watts later confessed to murdering his wife at their home, and smothering their children on the property of an oil and gas company he worked for.

He also confessed to having an affair with a co-worker, Nichol Kessinger.

Investigators found Shanann’s body in a shallow grave on the oil and gas company’s property. The bodies of Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were found in oil tanks on the same property in Weld County.

Chris Watts Confession: New Interview Clarifies The Night Of The Murder

In November 2018, a judge sentenced Watts to three consecutive life sentences, along with two other life sentences to be carried out concurrently, in addition to 48 years for unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of the unborn child, and 12 years each for three counts of tampering with a deceased body. Shanann’s family did not want prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

