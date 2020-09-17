DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking people to avoid exercising outside because of the poor air quality. The air quality warning is in effect through Friday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for 27 counties in Colorado including the entire Denver metro area. The advisory applies to all individuals and not just sensitive groups like young children and older adults which is more commonly the case when air quality alerts are issued.
The CDPHE recommends everyone living within the advised area to limit outdoor activities particularly when smoke is thick or becomes thick.
“I was going to bike today and it looked like a great day to do it, but I am going with the forecast, the warnings from television that tell me it’s not a good day to really exert yourself so instead of biking, I’m going to do a little walking,” said person exercising.
The health department also requests a reduction in driving gas or diesel vehicles whenever possible to lessen the impacts on air quality.