ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities in Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of Steven Grunwald, a New York man who was reported missing last week. A search and rescue team discovered the body, believed to be that of Grunwald, 24, of Greenville, New York, below McHenrys and Powell Peaks on Monday, park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a statement.
The body was flown by helicopter to a landing zone and tranferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, which will issue positive identification following an autopsy, Patterson said.
Grunwald was last seen last month but was just reported missing on Thursday. He was last in contact with family and friends on Aug. 28. Grunwald was also seen in Boulder on the same day.
Rangers found his vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on Thursday near Estes Park. They believe he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse, a route with 11 peak summits and difficult terrain over roughly 19 miles.
Fellow NYer so sad