Smoke Returns From Burning Wildfires!Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

11 minutes ago

DU, School Of Mines Ranked Among Top 100 Universities By U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report released its 2021 list of best colleges and universities with two Colorado universities named in the top 100.

1 hour ago

Nathan Jorgensen Accused Of Committing Almost A Dozen RobberiesJorgensen is in jail in El Paso County.

1 hour ago

Marijuana Sales In Colorado Topped $226 Million In July, Setting New Monthly RecordSo far in 2020, people have bought more than $1.2 billion worth of pot products in Colorado.

3 hours ago

Gov. Polis Says He Will Push To Let Bars Stay Open Until 4 A.M. After PandemicGov. Jared Polis said he is going to push to allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

3 hours ago

Denver Police Shoot Man Near Colorado Boulevard & IliffDenver police officers shot and killed a man overnight who they say pulled out a gun after they asked him to drop it. It happened near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Iliff Avenue.

5 hours ago