STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Steamboat Ski Resort is preparing visitors for a very different ski season during the coronavirus pandemic. The owner of the ski resort, Alterra Mountain Company, asks that guests wear face masks.
Those who have an Ikon or Steamboat pass will not need to make a reservation. There will be no walk-up ticket sales.
Guests who pre-book packages through Steamboat central reservations will have access to the mountain.
There will also be more space between tables in the restaurants on property, along with more outdoor seating options.