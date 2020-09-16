DENVER (CBS4) — Regis University in Denver is implementing a two-week quarantine of 137 students living in its Residence Village. The Denver Department of Public Health (DDPHE) determined that 57% of all positive COVID-19 cases on campus can be traced to the Residence Village — and that classrooms are not a source of spread.
(1/2) Regis University is implementing a two-week quarantine of Residence Village, based on public health data showing nearly 60% of all cases can be traced to the village. pic.twitter.com/M3drEIT9cn
— Regis University (@RegisUniversity) September 16, 2020
“A quarantine restricts students’ movement outside of the Residence Village,” officials stated. Residence Village is comprised of 28 townhomes in four buildings.
“This action is being taken to keep residents and the university community as safe as possible,” university officials tweeted Wednesday.
Regis also plans to begin campus-wide “surveillance testing,” starting with the students living in the Residence Village.
“Plans call for the surveillance testing to eventually include all residential students, student-athletes and commuter students,” officials stated. Details of the testing will be announced later this week.
The university recently experienced an uptick in cases, with 32 current cases as of Tuesday.
“The current case rate on campus is presently 1 percent, which is low compared to most other campuses,” officials stated.
“The University pivoted most in-person classes to virtual environments, excluding those meeting outside or lab classes, for this week only. That action affected 15 percent of all university classes,” the statement read.