Nikola Jokic Named To 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team

(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named to the All-NBA team for the second time in his young career. He was named to the second team on Wednesday, becoming the fourth Nuggets player to be named to an All-NBA team in consecutive seasons in franchise history.

Last year the 25-year-old was named to the 2018-19 All-NBA First Team as the best center in the league. This year that honor went to Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers (Davis also plays the power forward position.) Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was third in the voting among centers. He was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team.

Jokic will match up with Davis and the rest of the Lakers on Friday in the first game of the NBA Western Conference Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Second Round of the playoffs.

The only other Nuggets players to have been voted to All-NBA teams two years or more consecutively are Carmelo Anthony, Alex English and David Thompson. The only other Nuggets players ever named to the All-NBA Team are Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess and Chauncey Billups.

The voting was done based on all regular season games played through March 11. Jokic averaged 19.9 points with 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists during the regular season and had 13 triple-doubles. None of the games played in the bubble in Florida — before or after the start of the playoffs — applied to the vote.

Voting was cast by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.