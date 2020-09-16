DENVER (CBS4) — Marijuana sales continue to set new records in Colorado, eight years after recreational use was legalized in the state. Sales topped $226 million in July, according to the Department of Revenue.
Marijuana dispensaries were deemed essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and were allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order. Colorado also made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the pandemic. Delivery of medical marijuana is legal now and the delivery of recreational cannabis will be legal in 2021.
So far in 2020, people have bought more than $1.2 billion worth of pot products in Colorado. That means the state has collected more than $200 million in taxes.
RELATED: Cannabis Customers Can Now Buy Marijuana From Vending Machines In Colorado