COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – He’s behind bars now, but police in Colorado Springs believe Nathan Jorgensen is behind a crime spree that stretched from December to August. That’s despite the fact that he was arrested a number of times over that period.
Officers first arrested Jorgensen, 39, on Jan. 2 and stated at the time that he was suspected in several robberies in December, including a carjacking on Brookside Street.
He bonded out then but ended up being arrested three more times. The latest arrest took place on Sept. 8, and Jorgensen remains in jail since that arrest.
He is suspected in nearly a dozen robberies. See the full list of those crimes on the website of KKTV.com, CBS4’s partner in Colorado Springs.