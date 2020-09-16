WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A K9 team in Weld County successfully seized more than 88 pounds of methamphetamine recently, worth more than half a million dollars in street value. K9 Loki, and Weld County Deputy Brian Fortin, found the meth in the back seat of a pickup truck, and in its spare tire under the bed, during a traffic stop near Kersey.
Colorado State Patrol asked for assistance from the K9 team during a traffic stop. State patrol believed Arturo Mercado and Jesus Arturo Gonzalez were trafficking narcotics.
Loki performed an open-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and signaled that there were illegal narcotics in the truck.
After Mercado and Gonzalez were detained, body camera footage obtained by CBS4 showed deputies and troopers finding a suitcase of meth in the back of the truck. They then lowered the spare tire in the truck where more drugs were found.
The 88 pounds of meth, worth $6,000 per pound, were taken in to custody, as were both suspects.
According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the stop was part of a larger scale drug task force operation. Four days after the arrests, more warrants were executed. WCSO said more than 5,000 fentanyl pills, one pound of cocaine, weapons and an additional 100 pounds of meth were found. Weapons were also seized with $250,000 cash.