Despite Opportunity For Fall Football, Denver Public Schools Prefers Spring SeasonWith CHSAA’s final approval, districts and communities could choose to allow certain sports to participate in the fall or spring season, and the state’s largest district has already said it prefers waiting until the spring.

Denver Nuggets Fans Miss The Playoffs Excitement At The Pepsi CenterUsually playoff basketball means the Pepsi Center is a buzz with excitement, but not this year. The home team is playing in a bubble all the way down in Florida to keep teams safe from COVID-19.

High School Football May Still Be Played This Fall In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state will conditionally approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request to make certain outdoor sports available this fall.

Nikola Jokic Named To 2019-20 All-NBA Second TeamDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named to the All-NBA team for the second time in his young career.

Peyton Manning Among 9 Broncos On Initial List Of Pro Football Hall Of Fame NomineesThe Pro Football Hall of Fame could be awash in orange and blue in 2021.