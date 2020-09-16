Marijuana Sales In Colorado Topped $226 Million In July, Setting New Monthly RecordSo far in 2020, people have bought more than $1.2 billion worth of pot products in Colorado.

31 minutes ago

Gov. Polis Says He Will Push To Let Bars Stay Open Until 4 A.M. After PandemicGov. Jared Polis said he is going to push to allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

1 hour ago

Denver Police Shoot Man Near Colorado Boulevard & IliffDenver police officers shot and killed a man overnight who they say pulled out a gun after they asked him to drop it. It happened near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Iliff Avenue.

3 hours ago

CU Moves To 14-Day Quarantine PeriodCiting a significant rise in cases among students, the University of Colorado Boulder will be moving to a 14-day quarantine period for students living within the city.

3 hours ago

Mountain Lion Preying On Pets Near EvergreenOfficials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are warning families in Evergreen about a mountain lion that's on the attack.

3 hours ago

Aurora Police Investigating Officer Over Unwelcome Advance; Victim Says Invasion Of Privacy Left Her ‘Livid’She immediately blocked the number and filed a complaint with the Aurora Police Department.

12 hours ago