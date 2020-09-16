Comments (5)
DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said he is going to push to allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
“We are going to seek getting rid of the 2 a.m. closing time requirement,” Gov. Polis said during a news conference Tuesday. “Hopefully the legislature will agree to make that 4 a.m., at local discretion.”
In July, Polis issued a mandate requiring last call for alcohol to be at 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants in Colorado for 30 days, in an effort to slow the spread of of COVID-19 among people in their 20s. In August, he amended that order to allow bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. That order will expire on Sept. 21, unless it is extended.
“I think coming out of this crisis there’ll be more freedom, less red tape less restrictions,” Polis said.
