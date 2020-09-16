DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state will conditionally approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request to make certain outdoor sports available this fall. Those sports would then be played in the “A” season should the CHSAA board and local communities choose to move forward.

These outdoor sports include football, field hockey, cheer, and dance. Schools will still have the choice to offer these sports in the “C” season if they prefer.

However, if a community falls out of compliance and more coronavirus cases are documented to escalate to Level 3 in the “Safer at Home Public Health Order 20-35,” the approval will be re-evaluated. It may even be rescinded in that community.

Last week, CHSAA resubmitted proposals for football and other sports to Polis’ office.

The announcement follows days of protests over CHSAA’s decision to push the fall football season to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” said Polis in a statement. “If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”

The big focus is on football, typically a fall sport. Just last week, the board voted to maintain the 2020-2021 sports calendar, which was initially approved on Aug. 4. That included the football season scheduled to begin with practices Feb. 22, 2021 and conclude May 8, 2021.

CHSAA told CBS4 on Wednesday evening that the board is reviewing the approval from Polis’ office and have not set a date on when they will vote.

Additional Information from Gov. Jared Polis’ Office:

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Safety (CDPHE) sent a letter to CHSAA outlining the guidelines around how schools and communities can offer these sports in as safe a manner as possible.

In addition, CDPHE released guidelines for organized sports, to help clarify the standards required for a safe return to play for both high school and club sports alike.

If CHSAA would like to provide schools with the option play football, field hockey, and cheer/dance in season A with increased roster sizes, they may do so for any county that is in Protect Our Neighbors, Level 1, and Level 2, which currenty includes every county in the state, pending they follow all of the required guidelines.

The state is also requiring that: