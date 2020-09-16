Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Drive-in movies continue to be popular on Colorado’s Front Range as we get close to the end of summer. On Thursday night the City of Englewood is hosting a free showing of “Footloose” in a city parking lot, and it said on Wednesday morning it still has room for more cars.
The movie will be shown on the upper deck parking lot of the Englewood Civic Center. Anyone interested in going to see the movie must register ahead of time at englewoodco.gov/movie-night.
Earlier this summer the city used the parking lot to show the movies “Grease” and “Sing,” and both of those showings sold out.