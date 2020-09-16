Comments
(CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board has unanimously voted to return to in-person learning in their elementary schools. Their target date is Oct. 19.
The students would be in school five days a week, full-time and a 100% learning model will still be offered.
Tuesday night’s decision will be reviewed again on Oct. 6.
The board is currently working on a date for the middle and high school students to return.
Right now all students are all on a hybrid model of in-person and online learning.
LINK: dcsdk12.org/roadtoreturn