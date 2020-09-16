Comments
The horrible haze has rolled back into Colorado after last week’s storm pushed a lot nasty air out of Colorado. With wildfires continuing to rage not only in Colorado, but the western United States.
All of that terrible air is funneling right into Colorado, and will continue to do so through the end of the week. It should hopefully somewhat improve by the weekend. It won’t be totally back to normal, but should improve.
Temperatures will continue to be about ten degrees above average through Sunday. We should stay in the upper 80s. If there is one day we could possibly crack into the low 90s it would be Saturday. After that, we slowly cool down to the lower 80s by next week. We may get a little rain to end the weekend as well!