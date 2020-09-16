ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is dealing with a turf toe issue, and his status for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh is still undecided. Lindsay suffered the injury in the Broncos season opening loss to the Tennessee Titans.
According to FootHealthyFacts.org, “turf toe” is a sprain of the big toe joint and it usually results from excessive upward bending of the big toe joint. The website goes on to state, “the condition can be cause from either jamming the toe or from repetitive injury when pushing off repeatedly when running or jumping.”
Deion Sanders is among the more famous athletes who have suffered from turf toe.
The severity of turf toe can vary from incident to incident, and can often lead to a player missing a week or two, although it’s too early to speculate on how long Lindsay might be out.
We should know more about his status for Sunday’s game when the Broncos return to practice on Wednesday.