DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy is celebrating its 10th anniversary for Day of Service. This year, the day was expanded to 10-days and included a mix of in-person volunteering and take-home projects for employees, and an online bingo card of acts of kindness that the general public can do at home and within their neighborhoods.
Jacob Hansen has lived in his Denver home for 12-years. While he’s always had a good relationship with his neighbors, COVID has made him even more connected.
“Now everyone is staying home, you are a lot more aware of your neighbors, seeing them more often, they’re seeing you more often,” Hansen told CBS4.
When Hansen saw the Xcel Energy Day of Service bingo card, he recognized many of the acts of kindness that he already does.
“I’ve been known to write positive reviews on Google maps all the time,” he pointed out.
He picks up trash in his neighborhood, which is one of the squares on the card.
“I like keeping our alley way clean that’s shared with our neighbors,” he explained.
Now that Hansen works at home, he’s growing a garden. The bingo card calls for delivering meals to his neighbors, and while he hasn’t done that, he has delivered produce from his garden.
“It feels great. I love to share with other people.”
LINK: Xcel Energy’s Day of Service Bingo Card
Xcel Energy’s Day of Service runs from September 9th – 19th, but the bingo card has great suggestions that you can do all year long.