Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Commerce City police want to find a truck that may be connected to a cooler explosion that happened early Wednesday morning. About 3 a.m. officers responded to the blast on 67th Avenue off Holly Street.
When they arrived, officers found a small plastic cooler that had exploded and was burning. The fire was quickly extinguished.
No one was hurt in the explosion and there was no damage to nearby homes. Police want to talk to two people who were seen inside a truck in the area before the explosion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 287-2844.