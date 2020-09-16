CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Commerce City police want to find a truck that may be connected to a cooler explosion that happened early Wednesday morning. About 3 a.m. officers responded to the blast on 67th Avenue off Holly Street.

(credit: Commerce City Police)

When they arrived, officers found a small plastic cooler that had exploded and was burning. The fire was quickly extinguished.

(credit: Commerce City Police)

No one was hurt in the explosion and there was no damage to nearby homes. Police want to talk to two people who were seen inside a truck in the area before the explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 287-2844.

