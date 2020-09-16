CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A local non-profit surprised a breast cancer survivor with a car on Monday. The Butterfly Foundation teamed up with Centennial Auto Finders to donate a 2003 Subaru to help Stacey Beduhn get to her appointments.
Beduhn was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2018, which metastasized to her bones. She also has a spinal column tumor.
When The Butterfly Foundation interviewed Stacey, they learned she has three children, two of whom are home-schooled. Stacey is currently completing a round of chemotherapy and her husband was recently laid off.
Stacey and her husband previously shared one vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Durango that was in need of repair. The American Cancer Society provided complementary rides for Stacey’s appointments, but those rides were halted due to COVID-19.
Stacey applied for a grant from The Butterfly Foundation to help cover the repairs for their Durango, but the non-profit’s executive director, Sandy Jones, wanted to do more. Jones reached out to Colorado Auto Finders’ owner, Ali Awada, who offered to donate the Subaru to the Beduhn family.
The foundation’s board chair, Nancy Fitzgerald, CEO of iLendingDIRECT, donated the costs for a warranty for the vehicle. Stacey also received $200 in gas cards and $250 in grocery cards from the foundation.
For more information about The Butterfly Foundation, and their work to help families during the pandemic, visit their website at coloradobutterfly.org.