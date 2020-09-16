FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The magazine NoCo Style wants to find the best dog park in northern Colorado and has narrowed it down to five finalists. You can vote on its list, which includes numerous other businesses, through the end of this month.

Mehaffey Park

3285 W 22nd St, Loveland, CO 80538

You’ll find this park tucked in the middle of the west side of Mehaffey Park. Loveland’s dog parks are open from 6 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. While your four-footed companions run free in the dog park, they need to be on leash going into and leaving it.

Soft Gold Park

520 Hickory St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Soft Gold Park is just north of Old Town in the woods of Fort Collins. It’s one-acre park where dogs and owners can ditch the leash for a good old fashioned romp.

Spring Canyon Dog Park

2626 W Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Spring Canyon Dog Park is also know as the Horsetooth dog park because it’s at the west end of Horsetooth Road. It’s a fenced area of 2 to 3 acres. This year Fort Collins Park opened a pond, so dogs can legally swim. The Larimer County Humane Society helped develop the park. It has an area specifically for small and shy dogs as well as a water fountain.

Twin Silo Park

5552-5564 Ziegler Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80528

The Twin Silo Park includes a one acre, fenced-in park where dogs can run free. It also has an area for those small and shy dogs. It does have a poop bag station but it’s a good idea to bring your own. And a side note, the park is home to the tallest slide in Fort Collins, built into one of the two silos.

Windsor Lake Dog Park

The Windsor Lake Dog Park is located on the north side of Windsor Lake accessible from the Windsor Lake Trail. Pups six months and older can run to their hearts content in this park. And this is another spot where dogs can swim. Buoys mark the dog swimming area but no humans allowed.