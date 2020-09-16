CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe High School announced on Wednesday that a student recently tested positive for COVID-19. School officials asked 30 students and 4 staff members to quarantine for two weeks due to possible exposure to the virus.
The quarantined staff and students will move to extended remote learning through Sept. 28. School officials said they are working with the Tri-County Health Department to respond to COVID-19 cases as they arise.
“Each instance is evaluated individually, and the best possible plan is developed in order to keep students and staff healthy as much as possible,” said the high school in an email to parents on Wednesday.
Officials are asking families to notify the school if a student develops symptoms of COVID-19. The school emphasized the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.