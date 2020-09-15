Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Douglas County School District say outgoing Superintendent Thomas Tucker is now under investigation for discrimination in the workplace. Tucker announced his resignation during a special school board meeting Sept. 8. He said the reason was family matters and an ailing mother in Ohio.
The district’s board told the Denver Post it received a complaint of workplace discrimination against Tucker from a district employee a week before his resignation announcement.
Tucker is on administrative leave until his resignation takes effect, which will be on Sept. 30.
Tucker had been with the district since 2018 after coming to Colorado from Cincinnati.