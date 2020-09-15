Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Agustin Guerrero, 35, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and attacking women in the Denver Highlands neighborhood. Guerrero was charged in four cases.
Guerrero was also sentenced to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation and lifetime sex offender registration upon his release from prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
Prosecutors believe that there are likely many more victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Guerrero’s is encouraged to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.