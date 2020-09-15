EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators need help finding a man accused of pulling a gun on a woman at a gas station in El Paso County. Investigators say the man demanded a ride from the woman, but she didn’t have the car keys, so he forced her into the store at gunpoint.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 3:45 a.m. on Monday at a gas station on 5th Street in Calhan.
The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-6, with thick brown hair, and a full beard. He was wearing a dark colored work style jacket with a lighter jacket with a distinct black and white pattern. He was wearing work boots, dark colored Dickie or Carhart style work pants and work shirt. He was wearing a brown hat with several stains on it. He was seen holding a small semi-automatic pistol.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area of the GOCO baseball field between approximately 4:15 a.m.
“We are asking our community not to approach the suspect or make contact,” the sheriff’s office stated.
He is wanted for attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.
If you have any information on the suspect or any information related to this incident, you are asked to call 719-520-6666, or email Detective Brad Whitehead at bradwhitehead@elpasoco.com.