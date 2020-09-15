(CBS4) – This month marks two years since the start of the 18 mile long I-25 South Gap project. The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding the interstate for commuters and other drivers heading north and south between Denver and Colorado Springs, and the project is slated to be completed in 2022.
The project includes creating express lanes, wider shoulders, wildlife crossings and new bridges as well as installing drainage pipes. The construction means drivers need to go slower through the area and pay close attention to safety messaging on the interstate. CDOT spokeswoman Tamara Rollison said they have unfortunately seen a lot of bad driving going on in the work zone.
“It is so important to be cautious and vigilant,” she said.
LINK: i25gap.codot.gov
“When you’re driving on the Gap, leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead. We have found that people driving too closely is one of the leading causes of crashes out there in the corridor,” she said.
Crews are currently nearing completion of a 5 mile stretch between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road, which will become Sky View Lane. That’s on the north end of the project.
Lane closures remain in place because of the project. They are generally in effect from Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.