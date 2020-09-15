DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 list of best colleges and universities with two Colorado institutions named in the top 100. The University of Denver was ranked 80th and Colorado School of Mines came in 88th out of about 400 national universities.
The University of Denver moved up 17 rankings from last year’s report. DU is one of three universities previously ranked among the country’s top 100 colleges by by U.S. News & World Report to experience double-digit gains in 2021.
“It is rewarding to see our peers recognize the amazing work being accomplished by our students, faculty and staff,” said DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. “So much of everything we do is focused on furthering our faculty’s research and achieving the best possible outcome for our students. With this in mind, we are able to exceed the national average for students being either employed or in graduate school within six months of graduating.”
Colorado School of Mines was ranked the 56th best college for veterans and 61st in the nation for undergraduate teaching. Located in Golden, the university has 14 academic departments, including Mechanical Engineering and Geophysics.
Colorado University Rankings & Tuition From U.S. News & World Report:
- 80: University of Denver, $53,775 tuition & fees
- 88: Colorado School of Mines, $39,800 out-of-state, $19,100 in-state
- 103: University of Colorado Boulder, $38,284 out-of-state, $12,466 in-state
- 153: Colorado State University, $31,540 out-of-state, $12,260 in-state
- 217: Regis University, $32,005 out-of-state, $11,395 in-state
U.S. News & World Report used six categories to rank the universities, including outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.
The full report is available here.