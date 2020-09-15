DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that happened in an intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near the intersection of E. 47th Avenue and North Gaylord.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the intersection of E 47th Ave & N Gaylord. Adult male transported to hospital with GSW; injuries appear non-life threatening. Investigators are working to develop details regarding circumstances, suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/17D1PqhLm5
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 15, 2020
An adult male was rushed to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting as well as suspect information.