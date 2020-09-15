CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that happened in an intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near the intersection of E. 47th Avenue and North Gaylord.

An adult male was rushed to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting as well as suspect information.

