DENVER (CBS4) – If the official thermometer for Denver located at DIA reaches at least 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, the city will set a record for the most days in the 90s one year.
Currently 2020 is tied with 2012 with 73 days at or above 90 degrees this year.
Generally speaking, high temperatures on Tuesday should be at least 1 or 2 degrees hotter than Monday when Denver reached 89 degrees. So it seems likely Denver and many areas on the Eastern Plains will reach at least 90 degrees on Tuesday.
It’s extremely rare for Denver to reach 90 degrees after the first snow of the season which of course occurred last week. It has only happened twice in Denver’s history: September 1962 and September 1994.
One caveat to reaching 90 degrees on Tuesday will be wildfire smoke. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere over Colorado will shift to north. As that happens, smoke from in-state and out-of-state fires will increase along the Front Range. And the extra smoke could be just enough to keep temperatures in the 80s.
Regardless, temperatures will stay warm and far above normal through the upcoming weekend.