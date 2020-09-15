DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is seeing early warning signs with the rise in coronavirus cases. The spike is being driven by college campuses.
There is a concern the virus will not stay contained to those campuses and could lead to community spread. That is because many of these students work and live off campus.
Cases at CU Boulder doubled from 90 to more than 200 in just one week and more than 70% of those cases are among students who live off campus.
CU reopened for the fall semester three weeks ago. In that time, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases.
On Tuesday, Colorado’s top epidemiologist said younger adults are driving up COVID-19 cases across the state. The biggest increase is among college freshman and sophomores.
Polis said cutting back on parties will help slow cases.
“It’s more about the super spreader events than the person who has it. Science has shown over the last few months, there’s no such thing as a super spreader person, there’s a person at a super spreader event then it goes from one person to 50 people to 80 people,” said Polis.
The state said there have been other outbreaks in schools but it’s not as drastic as what is happening on college campuses.
