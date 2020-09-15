ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After several seniors at Cherry Creek High School tested positive for coronavirus, the school district has had to issue a quarantine for those who may have been exposed and reverted to remote learning for an entire cohort.

The students were last in school on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The positive cases are directly linked to students attending off-campus parties over the past two weekends.

As a result, 14 staff members and 146 “Cohort A” students must quarantine through Wednesday, Sept. 23. That means those students are also not allowed to participate in sports or activities.

The remaining 1,585 students in Cohort A must move to remote learning through Sept. 23. Those students are not quarantined and allowed to participate in sports and activities.

All Cohort A students will return to in-person learning the week of Sept. 28. The school district said that at this time, Cohort B students are not impacted.

Additional Information From Cherry Creek Schools:

Any case of COVID-19 in the Cherry Creek School District is investigated by our public health partners. As part of that public health investigation:

● The person diagnosed is kept home from school or work until they are no longer infectious.

● The person’s mask use, physical distancing and activities while infectious are assessed.

● The people who were in close contact with the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

If your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19:

● Follow these isolation instructions.

● Stay home from work, keep your child home from school and avoid activities around other people.

● Notify the school.

● Seek medical care and COVID-19 testing for your child. Call your healthcare provider before you show up.

All students and staff are reminded to follow district health and safety requirements to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible. If you or anyone in your household is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, do not send your child to school. Seek medical care and COVID-19 testing.

If you have questions related to school, please call the school main office. If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact Tri-County Health Department at 303-220-9200.