DENVER (CBS4)– The ethics complaint against Denver City Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca filed by a Denver police officer has been dismissed. The complaint followed an incident during a homeless camp cleanup in August.
The complaint suggested that Cdebaca violated the City and County of Denver’s Code of Ethics.
Cdebaca is seen in police body camera video among protesters who were also filming the cleanup.
The complaint alleges Cdebaca was inciting the crowd against them and she was trying to “ridicule police and further inflame an already tense situation.”
It further states the officer felt Cdebaca’s actions and comments toward police were “meant to dehumanize and humiliate officers on scene in front of the protesters. Her comment incited other protesters to demean officers and encourage them to continue to verbally abuse police officer.”
Denver’s Board of Ethics dismissed the complaint, citing a lack of jurisdiction.
CBS4 has reached out to Cdebaca for comment.
