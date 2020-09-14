Comments
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park will prioritize pass holders and suspend selling daily lift tickets this season in an effort to cut down on overcrowding. This policy comes from Winter Park’s parent company Alterra Mountain Company.
The ski area also said that as of right now, they are unsure of what the winter season will look like but they will “manage lift access during peak times to minimize potential overcrowding.”
Last month, Winter Park said they planned to shift to a pre-booking method for purchasing tickets to limit lines and in-person contact. Now, priority will be given to pass holders.
The ski area said they will continue to evaluate and evolve plans depending on the guidelines from health officials.
