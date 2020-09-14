BREAKING NEWSNational Western Stock Show will not take place this January because of the pandemic
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Skiing, Winter Park News

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park will prioritize pass holders and suspend selling daily lift tickets this season in an effort to cut down on overcrowding. This policy comes from Winter Park’s parent company Alterra Mountain Company.

(credit: CBS)

The ski area also said that as of right now, they are unsure of what the winter season will look like but they will “manage lift access during peak times to minimize potential overcrowding.”

Last month, Winter Park said they planned to shift to a pre-booking method for purchasing tickets to limit lines and in-person contact. Now, priority will be given to pass holders.

The ski area said they will continue to evaluate and evolve plans depending on the guidelines from health officials.

LINK: Winter Park

