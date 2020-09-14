WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– This weekend’s Black Lives Matter protest wasn’t happening in downtown Denver, it was in Westminster.

“I’m here to support black people and make sure racism is no longer a thing,” said one of the protesters, an elementary school-aged boy named Lincoln.

This demonstration was organized and led by students who say they want their voices heard.

“It’s not only for the Black community. It’s for the Latina community, it’s for, you know, the Asian community. It’s for everybody,” says high school student Samara Alvrado.

The group marched from a shopping center at 144th and Orchard to an open space area, but they weren’t alone.

A Trump support rally congregated at the same location, driving up and down the street, rolling coal- which is illegal in Colorado- cheering for the president, displaying vulgar hand gestures and shouting at the BLM marchers.

Even with the chaos, the situation remained peaceful and everyone was able to go home safely. The students and the adults who protested them were able to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“Speak up, speak loud and do what we need to do for our community,” says Alvrado.