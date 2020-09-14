Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police officers won’t get a raise or paid holidays in 2021, under the contract up for final approval Monday night. The Denver City Council is scheduled to take final action on the two-year contract with the Denver police union.
There would be no salary increase in 2021 and holiday pay would be suspended. That would save the city $4.9 million next year.
In 2022, officers will get a 100-hour time bank, to be used in the future like vacation leave, an d a 2.77% salary increase.