Comments
(CBS4) – Coloradans should be aware about a full closure on Interstate 76 between Federal and Sheridan Boulevards starting Monday night. The closure was delayed from Sept. 9 because of weather.
Crews will be welding a bridge as part of the Clear Creek Bridge Rehabilitation Project.
The interstate will be closed for a total of 20 nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., only on Mondays through Thursdays. The work is expected to last until Oct. 15.
Drivers will be detoured off of I-76 which is expected to add 20 minutes to their drive, the Colorado Department of Transportation says.
CDOT offers suggestions for local traffic:
- EB I-76 Local Traffic: I-76 will remain open to local traffic between I-70 and Sheridan Boulevard. Motorists traveling eastbound on I-70 can take the exit for I-76 and exit onto south or northbound Sheridan Boulevard. Otherwise, motorists can stay on eastbound I-70 and use northbound Federal Boulevard to get back to eastbound I-76.
- WB I-76 Local Traffic: I-76 will remain open to local traffic between I-25 and Federal Boulevard. Motorists traveling westbound on I-76 can exit onto north or southbound Federal Boulevard. Southbound Federal Boulevard will connect traffic back to westbound I-70.