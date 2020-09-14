Comments
(CBS4) — Hobby Lobby announced it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17/hour for full-time employees, effective Oct. 1. Hobby Lobby has 10 stores in the Denver metro area.
“In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wages ten times over the last eleven years,” the company stated in a news release posted on its website.
“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green stated.
Hobby Lobby currently operates 923 retail stores.