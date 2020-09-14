DENVER (CBS4) – The crayons and markers are out as kids young and are drawing on bags for a great cause.

“We are at our house making hygiene kits for the vulnerable population in Colorado and also decorating meal bags for home bound individuals with Project Angel Heart,” Liz Gardner, Team Lead for Social Investments at Xcel Energy said.

The hygiene kits Liz’s family is putting together is filled with items like socks, toothpaste, deodorant and shampoo.

“We’re making over 6,000 hygiene kits with all of our employees and dispersing those to non-profits all over the state that work with individuals experiencing homelessness, or who have found themselves in tough times,” Gardner said.

1,000 decorated bags will be given to Project Angel Heart where they will be filled with food and delivered to people living with life-threatening illnesses. 7,500 hygiene kits will also go to a wide variety of non-profits that serves the homeless population including, Volunteers of America, Colorado Collation of the Homeless and the Comitis Crisis Center.

This is all in part of Xcel Energy’s 10 Days of Service spanning Sept. 9 through Sept. 19. Xcel has over 4,000 volunteer’s participation company-wide with 1,300 coming from Colorado. In years past, the day of service took place on one day, but it expanded due to the coronavirus. Xcel developed at-home kits to give volunteers the options to continue to serve from home.

Liz uses the at-home kits as a way to teach her kid, Henry, about the importance of helping others, and the acts of service is rubbing off on little one.

“I like to volunteer,” Henry shyly said.