BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man crashed stolen truck after a high speed chase that started at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in Boulder County and went through Louisville, Broomfield and Westminster. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the driver drove at excessive speeds — sometimes in the wrong lane of travel. They say he drove through a fenced construction area, and attempted to ram a marked patrol car, before crashing and flipping the truck.

Deputies were monitoring traffic for speeding violations in the area of Highway 287 and Lookout Road early Monday when a dark colored Ford truck approached deputies at a speed of 92 MPH. The posted speed limit in that area is 60 MPH.

The driver didn’t to pull over for deputies and drove southbound in the northbound lanes of 287 at excessive speeds. Officers of the Louisville and Lafayette police departments joined the pursuit but the driver eluded them.

The driver drove through a fenced construction area, attempted to strike one marked patrol vehicle and came very close to hitting a second patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver headed out of Louisville, into Broomfield and then into Westminster. The Westminster Police Department joined the pursuit and officers deployed stop sticks on Legacy Ridge at 104th Avenue, catching the truck’s tires.

The driver failed to negotiate a turn onto 104th and hit a concrete barrier head-on. The truck flipped end over end and land on its roof in a culvert.

The driver and two passengers were conscious and breathing. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the stolen truck was identified as 35-year-old Johnny Reyes Perez, age 35. When he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested on the following charges: aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, speeding, attempted assault of a police officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

It’s not clear if the passengers in the truck will face any charges.

