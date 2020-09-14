Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find a person of interest in a deadly stabbing on the Auraria Campus. It happened on Sept. 8 at around 12:40 p.m.
Police say the victim, identified as Richard Ford III, 36, was stabbed near the lunch line at the St. Elizabeth’s church. He died at the hospital.
Investigators say the victim was not a student and the situation started as an argument.
Police released an image of a person involved, but did not specify how. They want to identify the person.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).