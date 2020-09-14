CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find a person of interest in a deadly stabbing on the Auraria Campus. It happened on Sept. 8 at around 12:40 p.m.

Police say the victim, identified as Richard Ford III, 36, was stabbed near the lunch line at the St. Elizabeth’s church. He died at the hospital.

(credit: Denver)

Investigators say the victim was not a student and the situation started as an argument.

(credit: Denver)

Police released an image of a person involved, but did not specify how. They want to identify the person.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

