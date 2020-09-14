Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A vehicle crashed at Denver International Airport’s parking garage before dawn Monday, causing the closure of all vehicle access to the west terminal for three hours.
The crash involved only one vehicle, according to the Denver Police Department, and resulted in a single fatality.
A photo of the accident provided anonymously to CBS4 shows a car upside-down and on fire.
DPD stated in a Twitter message that the vehicle crashed on Level 6 West and came to rest on Level 4.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Levels 5 and 6 were re-opened at about 7am, and Level 4 was expected to re-open soon, per DIA representatives.
No further details have been made available.
CBS4 has a reporter en route.