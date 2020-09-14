DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure sitting over the Rocky Mountains will keep Colorado very warm and dry this week. We could see a few showers pop up over the highest peaks of the San Juan Mountains but most places will remain dry.

After a few clear days you will notice some haze returning to the sky at times this week. This is because a shift in the upper air pattern will allow western wildfire smoke to return over the next few days.

Later in the week some moisture will return as low pressure over the west coast turns the flow of air into our state from the southwest. This will bring scattered showers to the mountains over the upcoming weekend.

Tonight is the first game of the Broncos season! It is here at home and the weather will be perfect. Skies will be clear and the wind will be light.

It’s possible we could hit 90 degrees in Denver tomorrow. If we do that it will be the 74th day this season and will set a new all-time record for most number of 90+ days in one season.